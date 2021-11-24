Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.84. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.