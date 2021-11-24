Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.33

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.33 and last traded at $144.42, with a volume of 25673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. Analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Park National by 136.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

