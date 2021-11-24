ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.48 million and $740.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,571.01 or 0.98747397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.56 or 0.00524650 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

