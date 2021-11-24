Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director William S. Creekmuir Acquires 8,000 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRTY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,330,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

