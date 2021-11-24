Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.88

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.88 and traded as high as C$11.07. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$10.87, with a volume of 131,336 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.