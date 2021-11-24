Paul Rivard Purchases 15,000 Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) EVP Paul Rivard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYMD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,946. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

