Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,533,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.