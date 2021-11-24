Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2540706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

