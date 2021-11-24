PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $240,963.12 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $340.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

