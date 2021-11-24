PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $5.13. PCCW shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

