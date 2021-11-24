Peanut 24-Hour Volume Reaches $235,893.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.61 million and $235,893.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.