Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PWOD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 18,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,217. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
