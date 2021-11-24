Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PWOD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 18,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,217. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,750 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $41,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,888.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,537 shares of company stock worth $132,063. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

