Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 76.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.