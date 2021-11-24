Penta Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $642,447.79 and approximately $151,317.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

