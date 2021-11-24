Peony 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100,917.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and approximately $100,917.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00036322 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 58,910,590 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.