PEPS Coin (PEPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,671.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 177.1% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $6,671.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00254358 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

