PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,361 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

