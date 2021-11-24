Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $16.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.