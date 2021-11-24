Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.83 and its 200 day moving average is $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.