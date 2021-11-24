Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

NYSE:ACN opened at $360.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.61. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.