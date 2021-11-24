Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

