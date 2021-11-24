Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

