Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

