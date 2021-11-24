Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,379 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

