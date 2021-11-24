PERL.eco Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (PERL)

PERL.eco (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PERL.eco coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. PERL.eco has a total market cap of $56.13 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PERL.eco alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,664,455.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

PERL.eco Coin Profile

PERL is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation. PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens. PerlinX also leverages the UMA protocol to generate synthetic assets. Each asset will have its own price feed, which is powered by UMA's Data Verification Mechanism (DVM), a decentralized oracle that's designed to solve the problem of centralized and corruptible oracle price feeds. All synthetic assets on PerlinX will have the prefix px (eg. pxGold, pxCarbon, etc). Every synthetic asset created using the PerlinX platform will require PERL as collateral. Perlin's mission is to bridge legacy financial systems and products to DeFi and democratizing market access for all. Perlin is focused on helping to create more efficient, equitable, and open marketplaces and economies that can benefit everyone everywhere. As the first ever project in the world to enable synth asset minting based on UMA Protocol – we’re now one step closer in the grand vision. PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets. “

PERL.eco Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERL.eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERL.eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PERL.eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERL.eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.