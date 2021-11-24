Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.70. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 22,972 shares.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$43.45 million and a PE ratio of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

