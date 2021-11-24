Peter J. Benevides Sells 9,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter J. Benevides also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 1,058,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,026. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,457,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

