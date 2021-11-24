Peter Mullens Buys 50,000 Shares of E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) Stock

E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) insider Peter Mullens bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).
Peter Mullens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Peter Mullens purchased 200,000 shares of E2 Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).
About E2 Metals
