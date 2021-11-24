Peter Mullens Buys 50,000 Shares of E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) Stock

E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) insider Peter Mullens bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).

Peter Mullens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Peter Mullens purchased 200,000 shares of E2 Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

About E2 Metals

E2 Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Santa Cruz project covering an area of approximately 90,000 hectares located in southern Argentina. The company was formerly known as National Energy Holdings Limited and changed its name to E2 Metals Limited in December 2014.

