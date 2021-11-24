Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PDL has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON PDL opened at GBX 1.44 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £140.21 million and a PE ratio of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.60. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

