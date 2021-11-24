PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PTR stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 50.92%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

