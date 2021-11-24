Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBR. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 638.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 329,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.