Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 181,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $285.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

