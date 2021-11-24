Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 233,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

