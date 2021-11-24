Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

