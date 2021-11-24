Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Securities

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 403,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

