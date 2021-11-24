Phantasma One Day Volume Tops $25.28 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00005548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $326.64 million and $25.28 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,448.30 or 0.98790930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00527131 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

