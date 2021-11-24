Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 8,936 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,543.36.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $506,121.84.

On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,213.28.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. 54,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.