Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.97

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 118052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,357,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

