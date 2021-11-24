PhoenixDAO Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $260,997.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

