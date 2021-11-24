Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Photronics worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,006 shares of company stock valued at $936,471. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.