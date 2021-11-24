Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,375 shares of company stock worth $11,449,539. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Phreesia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.