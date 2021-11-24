Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $119.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $114.12 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $460.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $506.07 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

