Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $119.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $114.12 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $460.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $506.07 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Read More: Commodities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.