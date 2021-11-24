Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

