PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $42.87 million and $1.09 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

