Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $934,014.74

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $934,014.74 and $14,416.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003262 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

