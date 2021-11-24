Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.69. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 407,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.66 million and a PE ratio of -76.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,116,500 shares in the company, valued at C$16,093,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $259,871 and sold 475,000 shares worth $270,750.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.