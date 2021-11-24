Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

