Piper Sandler Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.84.

ADSK opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $252.60 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

