Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Shares of BBY opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.