PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Tops $735,145.50

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $735,145.50 and approximately $346.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

